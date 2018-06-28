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EMA Jurik Volty Adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Some of the average type indicators are, by their nature, suitable for being adaptive.

One of them is EMA (Exponential Moving Average). This version is using Jurik Volty for making the EMA adaptive.

PS: when comparing adaptive indicators with the non-adaptive versions, it always should be compared for long periods. The reason is simple: for short periods the difference is small and a lot of times it can not be noticed on a first sight. But here is a comparison of regular EMA (gray line) and Jurik Volty Adaptive EMA (colored line) - both period 50. It is obvious that adaptive EMA is leading when compared to regular EMA.

Jurik Volty Multi Timeframe Jurik Volty Multi Timeframe

Jurik Volty Multi Timeframe indicator is calculating and showing periods of elevated or lesser volatility as a standalone indicator.

Jurik Volty Jurik Volty

Jurik Volty indicator is calculating and showing periods of elevated or lesser volatility as a standalone indicator.

DEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive DEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive

DEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive is using Jurik Volty for making the DEMA adaptive.

TEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive TEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive

TEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive is using Jurik Volty for making the TEMA adaptive.