CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Jurik Volty Multi Timeframe - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6385
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

About Jurik smoothing there is one part that is less known: Jurik smoothing is adaptive indicator.

It is using something that is sometimes refereed to Jurik Volty (a sort of market volatility) for that adapting. This is the indicator that is calculating and showing periods of elevated or lesser volatility volatility as a standalone indicator. Parameters are simple:

  • Timeframe.
  • Volatility period.
  • Price.

Compared to Jurik Volty, in this version timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes:

  • Next higher timeframe: first higher timeframe compared to active chart.
  • Second higher timeframe: second higher timeframe compared to active chart.
  • Third higher timeframe: third higher timeframe compared to active chart.

If some of these 3 timeframes are used, then the timeframe is set automatically as you change the timeframe of the chart.

PS: do not forget that the indicator is not directional. The color change is showing periods of elevated or lessened than average volatility - not the expected direction of market prices.

Jurik Volty Jurik Volty

Jurik Volty indicator is calculating and showing periods of elevated or lesser volatility as a standalone indicator.

Hikkake Pattern (Inside Day False Breakout) Hikkake Pattern (Inside Day False Breakout)

Hikkake Pattern (Inside Day False Breakout) indicator is a trading strategy based on false breakouts. Translated into MQL5 code from Dan Chesler's article published in April 2004, Active Trader Magazine "Trading False Moves with the Hikkake Pattern".

EMA Jurik Volty Adaptive EMA Jurik Volty Adaptive

EMA Jurik Volty Adaptive is using Jurik Volty for making the EMA adaptive.

DEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive DEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive

DEMA Jurik Volty Adaptive is using Jurik Volty for making the DEMA adaptive.