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Exp_SilverTrend_ColorJFatl_Digit - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Two independent trading systems using indicators SilverTrend_V2 and ColorJFatl_Digit within one EA. Signals to open trades by trading systems are formed when a bar is closing, if the trend has changed, displayed through changing the color of any of those two indicators.
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled files of indicators SilverTrend_V2.ex5 and ColorJFatl_Digit.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
The default EA inputs were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.
Fig 1. Exemplary trades in the chart
Test results for USDCHF H6 over the year 2016:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21214
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