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BykovTrend_V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator BykovTrend as candlesticks. Green candlesticks correspond with growth signals, and orange candlesticks are for the signals of falling. Candlesticks with the trend are colored brightly, and those against the trend are colored darkly.
Fig 1. Indicator BykovTrend_V2
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21211
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