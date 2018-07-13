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Indicators

BykovTrend_V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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6059
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(9)
Published:
BykovTrend_V2.mq5 (12.29 KB) view
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Indicator BykovTrend as candlesticks. Green candlesticks correspond with growth signals, and orange candlesticks are for the signals of falling. Candlesticks with the trend are colored brightly, and those against the trend are colored darkly.

Fig 1. Indicator BykovTrend_V2

Fig 1. Indicator BykovTrend_V2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21211

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