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Experts

Exp_BykovTrend_ColorX2MA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Exp_BykovTrend_ColorX2MA.mq5 (29.71 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (121.8 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
BykovTrend_V2.mq5 (12.29 KB) view
ColorX2MA.mq5 (17.45 KB) view
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Two independent trading systems using indicators BykovTrend_V2 and ColorX2MA within one EA. Signals to open trades by trading systems are formed when a bar is closing, if the trend has changed, displayed through changing the color of any of those two indicators.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled files of indicators BykovTrend_V2.ex5 and ColorX2MA.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

The default EA inputs were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.

Fig 1. Exemplary trades in the chart

Fig 1. Exemplary trades in the chart

Test results for USDJPY H6 over the year 2016:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21216

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