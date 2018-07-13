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Alexav D1 Profit GBPUSD - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5047
Rating:
(13)
Published:
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Idea by: Scriptor.

MQL5 code bybarabashkakvn.

It opens four positions with different Take Profit levels. As soon as one of the positions is closed by Take Profit, the other positions will be moved to breakeven. This continues until all positions are closed by Take Profit.

Inputs

  • Lots - position volume
  • Moving Average: averaging period - indicator "Moving Average": Averaging period
  • RSI: averaging period - indicator "RSI": Averaging period
  • ATR: averaging period - indicator "ATR": Averaging period
  • Coefficient SL - Stop Loss calculation coefficient (the coefficient is multiplied by the value of indicator "ATR")
  • Coefficient TP - Take Profit calculation coefficient (the coefficient is multiplied by the value of indicator "ATR")

//--- RSI levels

  • RSIUpperLimit - BUY positions can be opened within the interval from "RSIUpperLevel" to "RSIUpperLimit", "RSIUpperLevel" having to be above "RSIUpperLimit"
  • RSIUpperLevel - BUY positions can be opened within the interval from "RSIUpperLevel" to "RSIUpperLimit", "RSIUpperLevel" having to be above "RSIUpperLimit"
  • RSILowerLevel - SELL positions can be opened within the interval from "RSIUpperLimit" to "RSILowerLevel", "RSILowerLevel" having to be above "RSILowerLimit"
  • RSILowerLimit - SELL positions can be opened within the interval from "RSIUpperLimit" to "RSILowerLevel", "RSILowerLevel" having to be above "RSILowerLimit"

//--- MACD

  • period for Fast average calculation
  • period for Slow average calculation
  • period for their difference averaging
  • MacdDiffBuy - the minimum difference between bar 2 and bar 1 ((MathAbs(MACD_1)-MathAbs(MACD_2))/MathAbs(MACD_1)) to open BUY
  • MacdDiffSell - minimum difference between bar 2 and bar 1 ((MathAbs(MACD_1)-MathAbs(MACD_2))/MathAbs(MACD_1)) to open SELL

//---

  • magic number - the unique EA identifier

GBPUSD,H1:

Alexav D1 Profit GBPUSD

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21196

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