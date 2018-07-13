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VR Atr pro Lite MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator calculates the price motion potential and shows the trader price levels, at which the price loses its strength or just becomes weaker.
This information allows you to see whether it would be reasonable to trade and whether the currency is strong enough to move on, as well as helps you identify the levels, within which it would be reasonable to place your own Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
The light version draws blue rectangles. The upper level of the rectangle is the upper level of the price strength; if this level is reached, price weakening is highly probable. Fur buy positions, it is better to place Take Profit below the upper level. For sell positions, you'd better place Stop Loss above that level.
Benefits:
- There are Full Versions for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
- Easy to install
- Easy to read its indications
- Simple and suitable for both newbies and experienced traders
- Work on any timeframes
- Works with any financial instruments, such as Forex, CFD, BitCoin, Metals, and CryptoCurrency
- There are no excessive, distractive elements - the indicator performs its task accurately and shows potential price movements
This is a light, mostly demo version of indicator VR Atr Pro available in the Market
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21149
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