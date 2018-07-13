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Candle shadows v1 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by: Vlad.
MQL5 code by: barabashkakvn.
The EA waits for the candlestick size to become higher than or equal to "Candle size minimum" within "The position can be opened within N minutes" minutes. At the same time, the "Length opposite shadow max" can also be considered (the lower shadow is considered for position Sell, while the upper shadow is considered for position Buy).
A rule also works here: Only one position can be opened on the current bar. If the last position was closed by Stop Loss (trade DEAL_ENTRY_OUT having property DEAL_REASON_SL is intercepted in OnTradeTransaction) and there was a loss, then the next position is opened with a "Factor of reduction of lot at SL" times smaller lot size.
There are two more interesting position-related parameters: "Position lives N bars" - position lifetime is set in bars, followed by closing the position forcedly, and "Close the profitable position on bar N" - closing a position on bar N, if such position is profitable.
Oh, I nearly forgot to mention that a position could only be opened within a time interval limited by "Start hour" and "End hour", and position size mamangement:
- Position volume can be constant (parameter "Lots">0, and "Risk"==0)
- Position volume is dynamic (parameter "Lots"==0, and "Risk">0)
Moroever, you can also disable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and trailing.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21147
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