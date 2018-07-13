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Candle shadows v1 - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Idea by: Vlad.

MQL5 code bybarabashkakvn.

The EA waits for the candlestick size to become higher than or equal to "Candle size minimum" within "The position can be opened within N minutes" minutes. At the same time, the "Length opposite shadow max" can also be considered (the lower shadow is considered for position Sell, while the upper shadow is considered for position Buy).

Candle shadows v1 Sell

A rule also works here: Only one position can be opened on the current bar. If the last position was closed by Stop Loss (trade DEAL_ENTRY_OUT having property DEAL_REASON_SL is intercepted in OnTradeTransaction) and there was a loss, then the next position is opened with a "Factor of reduction of lot at SL" times smaller lot size.

There are two more interesting position-related parameters: "Position lives N bars" - position lifetime is set in bars, followed by closing the position forcedly, and "Close the profitable position on bar N" - closing a position on bar N, if such position is profitable.

Oh, I nearly forgot to mention that a position could only be opened within a time interval limited by "Start hour" and "End hour", and position size mamangement:

  • Position volume can be constant (parameter "Lots">0, and "Risk"==0)
  • Position volume is dynamic (parameter "Lots"==0, and "Risk">0)

Moroever, you can also disable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and trailing.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21147

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