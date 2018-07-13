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Area MACD - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Area MACD.mq5 (41.23 KB) view
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An unorthodox approach to indicator MACD: The EA calculates the indicator's area displayed above and below zero line.

Depending on parameter "Reverse signal", either BUY or SELL positions will be opened.

Inputs:

  • Stop Loss (in pips) - stop loss value
  • Take Profit (in pips) - take profit value
  • Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing
  • Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step
  • Lots (or "Lots">0 and "Risk"==0 or "Lots"==0 and "Risk">0) - lot size is set manually
  • Risk (or "Lots">0 and "Risk"==0 or "Lots"==0 and "Risk">0) - lot size is calculated dynamically
  • Number of bars to search for the area of the indicators - amount of bars, on which the indicator's area is calculated
  • Reverse signal

//--- MACD parameters

  • period for Fast average calculation
  • period for Slow average calculation
  • period for their difference averaging
  • type of price

Lot size calculation method impact: Whether the lot size is constant or dynamic

Area MACD Lot

Fig. 1. Constant lot size

Area MACD Risk

Fig. 2. Dynamic lot size

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21124

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