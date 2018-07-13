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Area MACD - expert for MetaTrader 5
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An unorthodox approach to indicator MACD: The EA calculates the indicator's area displayed above and below zero line.
Depending on parameter "Reverse signal", either BUY or SELL positions will be opened.
Inputs:
- Stop Loss (in pips) - stop loss value
- Take Profit (in pips) - take profit value
- Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing
- Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step
- Lots (or "Lots">0 and "Risk"==0 or "Lots"==0 and "Risk">0) - lot size is set manually
- Risk (or "Lots">0 and "Risk"==0 or "Lots"==0 and "Risk">0) - lot size is calculated dynamically
- Number of bars to search for the area of the indicators - amount of bars, on which the indicator's area is calculated
- Reverse signal
//--- MACD parameters
- period for Fast average calculation
- period for Slow average calculation
- period for their difference averaging
- type of price
Lot size calculation method impact: Whether the lot size is constant or dynamic
Fig. 1. Constant lot size
Fig. 2. Dynamic lot size
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21124
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