An unorthodox approach to indicator MACD: The EA calculates the indicator's area displayed above and below zero line.

Depending on parameter "Reverse signal", either BUY or SELL positions will be opened.

Inputs:

Stop Loss (in pips) - stop loss value

Take Profit (in pips) - take profit value

Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing

Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step

Lots (or "Lots">0 and "Risk"==0 or "Lots"==0 and "Risk">0) - lot size is set manually

Risk (or "Lots">0 and "Risk"==0 or "Lots"==0 and "Risk">0) - lot size is calculated dynamically

Number of bars to search for the area of the indicators - amount of bars, on which the indicator's area is calculated

Reverse signal

//--- MACD parameters

period for Fast average calculation

period for Slow average calculation

period for their difference averaging

type of price

Lot size calculation method impact: Whether the lot size is constant or dynamic

Fig. 1. Constant lot size

Fig. 2. Dynamic lot size