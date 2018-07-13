Candlestick size and shadow analysis. In OnTradeTransaction, opening (DEAL_ENTRY_IN) and closing (DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) the positions are intercepted, as well as closing by Stop loss (DEAL_REASON_SL).

This indicator calculates the index of a given currency, using the USD index. The Close prices of six currency pairs are used to calculate the index.

This indicator calculates the index of a given currency, using the USD index. It is based on indicator SymbolX, but four prices are used for calculations: OHLC instead of just one Close price.