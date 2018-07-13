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Indicators

Ang_Zad_C_Hist_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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A candlestick-based chart based on histograms Ang_Zad_C_Hist calculated on the Open, High, Low, and Close timeseries of the price chart. Growing candlesticks are made in blue colors, while falling candlesticks are in pink ones. Growing candlesticks, the close prices of which have grown as compared to the preceding candlesticks, are bright, while pale colors are used for falling close prices. Falling candlesticks with falling close prices are bright pink, those with the growing ones are pale pink.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input double ki=4.000001;  // Indicator smoothing ratio 
input int Shift=0;         // Horizontal indicator shift in bars

Fig 1. Ang_Zad_C_Hist_Candle

Fig 1. Ang_Zad_C_Hist_Candle

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21154

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