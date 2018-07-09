CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Ang_Zad_C_Hist - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4240
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author: ANG3110

A histogram based on the difference between the main and the signal lines of indicator Ang_Zad_C in the points of the price chart.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input double ki=4.000001;  // Indicator smoothing ratio 
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;//Price constant
input int Shift=0;         // Horizontal indicator shift in bars

Fig 1. Ang_Zad_C_Hist

Fig 1. Ang_Zad_C_Hist

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21153

Ang_Zad_C Ang_Zad_C

A trend-following indicator of the main and signal lines, drawn as a color cloud.

AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit_Cloud_HTF AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit_Cloud_HTF

Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit_Cloud with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.

RSI (var) Jurik smoothed MA RSI (var) Jurik smoothed MA

RSI (var) using Jurik MA

RSI of JMA RSI of JMA

RSI of JMA