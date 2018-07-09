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Indicators

AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit moving average which fills the chart space with a colored background. The moving average itself serves as the color separation line.

Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit_Cloud

Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit_Cloud

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21091

AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit_HTF AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit_HTF

Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.

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A trend-following trading system Exp_WAMI_Cloud_X2 based on the sisgnals of two indicators WAMI.

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A simple include file to print out the values and names of variables.