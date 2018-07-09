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AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit moving average which fills the chart space with a colored background. The moving average itself serves as the color separation line.
Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit_Cloud
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21091
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