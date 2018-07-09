Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
CaudateXPeriodCandleRange - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3369
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
An indicator that draws the CaudateXPeriodCandle candlestick sizes in points.
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include), working with which was described in details published in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig 1. Indicator CaudateXPeriodCandleRange
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21084
Synthetic Japanese candlesticks over the period predefined in the indicator settings, calculating on each bar, averaging the price timeseries used in the indicator, and highlighting caudate candlesticks.XPeriodCandle
Synthetic Japanese candlesticks over the period predefined in the indicator settings, calculating on each bar and averaging the price timeseries used in the indicator.
Indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle in the main chartExFractals
An Expert Advisor based on iFractals (Fractals) and on custom indicator ExVol.