CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CaudateCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7568
Rating:
(14)
Published:
CaudateCandle.mq5 (15.38 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author: Scriptong

The indicator highlights caudate candlesticks of the "hammer" or "inverted hammer" type, the body of such candlestick being in the upper or lower half of the candlestick. Hammer-formed candlesticks are highlighted in blue, while the "inverted hammers" are highlighted in red. Candles are highlighted in a bright color, if its tail and the close price are located on different sides of the candlestick. If the tail and the price are on the same side, the candlesticks are highlighted in a pale color.

Fig 1. Indicator CaudateCandle

Fig 1. Indicator CaudateCandle

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21020

WATR_Candles WATR_Candles

Indicator WATR implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

UltraAbsolutelyNoLagLwma_HTF UltraAbsolutelyNoLagLwma_HTF

Indicator UltraAbsolutelyNoLagLwma with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

Candle_Code Candle_Code

Indicator Candle Code displays in a separate window the "code" of candlesticks as lines built on the ratio of each candle's parameters.

AROON AROON

Indicator Aroon.