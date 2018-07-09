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Exp_XPeriodCandle - expert for MetaTrader 5
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A trading system based on the signals of indicator XPeriodCandle. The signal to open a trade is formed when a bar is closing, if the trend direction changes, which is determined by the indicator candlesticks color.
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled XPeriodCandle.ex5 indicator file must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart
Test results for GBP H4 over the year 2016:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21119
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