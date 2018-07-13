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Hangseng Trader - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6965
- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Risdyanto Risdyanto.
MQL5 code by: barabashkakvn.
Indicator Resistance & Support is used:
The Expert Advisor works in two timeframes: Indicator Resistance & Support is constructed on the current timeframe, while object Fibonacci Lines (OBJ_FIBO) is based on the High and Low of the daily timeframe, and parameter "Number of DAUY bars for finding support and resistance levels" is equal to "1":
Inputs
- Lots - position volume
- Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing
- Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step
- Number of DAUY bars for finding support and resistance levels - amount of days for calculating Fibo
- MA: averaging period - Moving Average averaging period
- MA: horizontal shift - horizontal Moving Average shift
- MA: smoothing type - Moving Average smoothing type
- MA: type of price - price type used as the basis for calculating the Moving Average indicator
- magic number - the unique EA identifier
Exemplary testing on EURUSD,M15:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21120
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