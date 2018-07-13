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Hangseng Trader - expert for MetaTrader 5

aristrader | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6965
Rating:
(16)
Published:
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Idea byRisdyanto Risdyanto.

MQL5 code bybarabashkakvn.

Indicator Resistance & Support is used:

Resistance & Support


The Expert Advisor works in two timeframes: Indicator Resistance & Support is constructed on the current timeframe, while object Fibonacci Lines (OBJ_FIBO) is based on the High and Low of the daily timeframe, and parameter "Number of DAUY bars for finding support and resistance levels" is equal to "1":

Hangseng Trader


Inputs

  • Lots - position volume
  • Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing
  • Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step
  • Number of DAUY bars for finding support and resistance levels - amount of days for calculating Fibo
  • MA: averaging period - Moving Average averaging period
  • MA: horizontal shift - horizontal Moving Average shift
  • MA: smoothing type - Moving Average smoothing type
  • MA: type of price - price type used as the basis for calculating the Moving Average indicator
  • magic number - the unique EA identifier


Exemplary testing on EURUSD,M15:

Hangseng Trader Test

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21120

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