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Indicators

ADX trend - smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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ADX trend (that is a part of adxvma calculation) made as standalone indicator and using Jurik smoothing for result smoothing (in order to lessen the false signals)

It is in a same way as any trend assessment indicator: when the color is changed, the trend is changed too

Pivot Oscillator Pivot Oscillator

Variation of a well known Pivot indicator showing pivot lines in a separate window and price position relative to those pivot lines.

Pivot oscillator - averages Pivot oscillator - averages

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ADX trend smoothed - multi time frame ADX trend smoothed - multi time frame

ADX trend smoothed - multi time frame

Hangseng Trader Hangseng Trader

A trading system based on object Fibonacci Lines (OBJ_FIBO) and on indicator Resistance & Support