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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ADX trend - smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ADX trend (that is a part of adxvma calculation) made as standalone indicator and using Jurik smoothing for result smoothing (in order to lessen the false signals)
It is in a same way as any trend assessment indicator: when the color is changed, the trend is changed too
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ADX trend smoothed - multi time frame
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