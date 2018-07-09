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Indicators

ColorX2MA_x2_cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ColorX2MA_x2_cloud_HTF.mq5 (21.64 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorX2MA.mq5 (17.45 KB) view
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Two indicators ColorX2MA from different timeframes, the area between lines being filled with a cloud, the color of which corresponds with the trend direction on the market

//+-------------------------------------+
//|   INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS        |
//+-------------------------------------+ 
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1=PERIOD_H1;//Chart timeframe 1
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2=PERIOD_H4;//Chart timeframe 2
//+-------------------------------------+
//|   INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS        |
//+-------------------------------------+
input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_SMA_; //First smoothing averaging method 
input uint Length1=12; //First smoothing depth                    
input int Phase1=15; //First smoothing parameter,
3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA; //Second smoothing averaging method 
input uint Length2= 5; //Second smoothing depth 
input int Phase2=15;  //Second smoothing parameter,
3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;//Price constant
input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
input int PriceShift=0; // Vertical indicator shift in points
//+-------------------------------------+

For the indicator to operate, indicator ColorX2MA.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig 1. Indicator ColorX2MA_x2_cloud_HTF

Fig 1. Indicator ColorX2MA_x2_cloud_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21026

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