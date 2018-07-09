Two indicators ColorX2MA from different timeframes, the area between lines being filled with a cloud, the color of which corresponds with the trend direction on the market

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1= PERIOD_H1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2= PERIOD_H4 ; input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_SMA_; input uint Length1= 12 ; input int Phase1= 15 ; input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA; input uint Length2= 5 ; input int Phase2= 15 ; input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; input int Shift= 0 ; input int PriceShift= 0 ;

For the indicator to operate, indicator ColorX2MA.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig 1. Indicator ColorX2MA_x2_cloud_HTF