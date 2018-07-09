Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColorX2MA_x2_cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4542
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Two indicators ColorX2MA from different timeframes, the area between lines being filled with a cloud, the color of which corresponds with the trend direction on the market
//+-------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1=PERIOD_H1;//Chart timeframe 1 input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2=PERIOD_H4;//Chart timeframe 2 //+-------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-------------------------------------+ input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_SMA_; //First smoothing averaging method input uint Length1=12; //First smoothing depth input int Phase1=15; //First smoothing parameter, 3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA; //Second smoothing averaging method input uint Length2= 5; //Second smoothing depth input int Phase2=15; //Second smoothing parameter, 3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100 it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;//Price constant input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars input int PriceShift=0; // Vertical indicator shift in points //+-------------------------------------+
For the indicator to operate, indicator ColorX2MA.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig 1. Indicator ColorX2MA_x2_cloud_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21026
Cutler_RSI
Cutler's RSI.BBB
Indicator Bull And Bear Balance.