Idea by: Yuri.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.





Operation algorithm

Searching for a signal within the interval from bar "0" to Depth of search.





Buying:

RSI must be below 30; The price must reach the lowest Bollinger Band; Then wait until the candlestick moves to above the middle Bollinger Band; Stop Loss is placed below the last local Low. Take Profit is placed above the upper Bollinger Band; As soon as the upper line is reached, the stop must be moved to the breakeven point.





Sell:

RSI must be above 70; The price must reach the upper Bollinger Band; Then wait until the candlestick moves to below the middle Bollinger Band; Stop Loss is placed above the last local High. Take Profit is placed below the lower Bollinger Band; As soon as the lower line is reached, the stop must be moved to the breakeven point.





Inputs

Lots - position volume.

- position volume. Bands - Bands: Averaging period;

- Bands: Averaging period; RSI - RSI: Averaging period;

- RSI: Averaging period; Indent from High and Low - indent from High and Low when placing Stop Loss and Take Profit;

- indent from High and Low when placing Stop Loss and Take Profit; Depth of search - number of bars, among which the signal is searched for;

- number of bars, among which the signal is searched for; magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Upon optimization (attention: Non-optimized parameters are in the code; you have to search for the necessary values independently) on EURUSD,H1: