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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FullDump - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6446
- Rating:
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- Published:
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Idea by: Yuri.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
Operation algorithm
Searching for a signal within the interval from bar "0" to Depth of search.
Buying:
- RSI must be below 30;
- The price must reach the lowest Bollinger Band;
- Then wait until the candlestick moves to above the middle Bollinger Band;
- Stop Loss is placed below the last local Low. Take Profit is placed above the upper Bollinger Band;
- As soon as the upper line is reached, the stop must be moved to the breakeven point.
Sell:
- RSI must be above 70;
- The price must reach the upper Bollinger Band;
- Then wait until the candlestick moves to below the middle Bollinger Band;
- Stop Loss is placed above the last local High. Take Profit is placed below the lower Bollinger Band;
- As soon as the lower line is reached, the stop must be moved to the breakeven point.
Inputs
- Lots - position volume.
- Bands - Bands: Averaging period;
- RSI - RSI: Averaging period;
- Indent from High and Low - indent from High and Low when placing Stop Loss and Take Profit;
- Depth of search - number of bars, among which the signal is searched for;
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
Upon optimization (attention: Non-optimized parameters are in the code; you have to search for the necessary values independently) on EURUSD,H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21032
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