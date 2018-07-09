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FullDump - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6446
Rating:
(18)
Published:
FullDump .mq5 (43.39 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Idea by: Yuri.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.


Operation algorithm

Searching for a signal within the interval from bar "0" to Depth of search.


Buying:

  1. RSI must be below 30;
  2. The price must reach the lowest Bollinger Band;
  3. Then wait until the candlestick moves to above the middle Bollinger Band;
  4. Stop Loss is placed below the last local Low. Take Profit is placed above the upper Bollinger Band;
  5. As soon as the upper line is reached, the stop must be moved to the breakeven point.


Sell:

  1. RSI must be above 70;
  2. The price must reach the upper Bollinger Band;
  3. Then wait until the candlestick moves to below the middle Bollinger Band;
  4. Stop Loss is placed above the last local High. Take Profit is placed below the lower Bollinger Band;
  5. As soon as the lower line is reached, the stop must be moved to the breakeven point.


Inputs

  • Lots - position volume.
  • Bands - Bands: Averaging period;
  • RSI - RSI: Averaging period;
  • Indent from High and Low - indent from High and Low when placing Stop Loss and Take Profit;
  • Depth of search - number of bars, among which the signal is searched for;
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Upon optimization (attention: Non-optimized parameters are in the code; you have to search for the necessary values independently) on EURUSD,H1:

FullDump

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21032

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