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Indicators

DBB - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
DBB.mq5 (11.06 KB) view
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Oscillator DBB displays as two lines the chart of the price distance from the lines of indicator Bollinger Bands.

Two display options are possible:

  1. In percents;
  2. In price points.

The indicator has four configured parameters:

  • BB Period - Bollinger Bands calculation period;
  • BB Deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation;
  • Applied price - the calculation price;
  • Display mode - display mode:
    • Percentage - in percents;
    • Price points - in price points.

Fig 1. Displaying in percents

Fig 1. Displaying in percents


Fig. 2. Displaying in price points

Fig. 2. Displaying in price points

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21035

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