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DBB - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator DBB displays as two lines the chart of the price distance from the lines of indicator Bollinger Bands.
Two display options are possible:
- In percents;
- In price points.
The indicator has four configured parameters:
- BB Period - Bollinger Bands calculation period;
- BB Deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation;
- Applied price - the calculation price;
- Display mode - display mode:
- Percentage - in percents;
- Price points - in price points.
Fig 1. Displaying in percents
Fig. 2. Displaying in price points
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21035
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