Oscillator DBB displays as two lines the chart of the price distance from the lines of indicator Bollinger Bands.

Two display options are possible:

In percents; In price points.

The indicator has four configured parameters:

BB Period - Bollinger Bands calculation period;

- Bollinger Bands calculation period; BB Deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation;

- Bollinger Bands deviation; Applied price - the calculation price;

- the calculation price; Display mode - display mode: Percentage - in percents; Price points - in price points.

- display mode:

Fig 1. Displaying in percents





Fig. 2. Displaying in price points