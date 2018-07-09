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BBB - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator Bull And Bear Balance displays the balance of bulls and bears.
It has four configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Method - calculation method;
- Smoothing period - smoothing period;
- Smoothing method - smoothing method.
Calculation:
BBB = MA(MA_Bull - MA_Bear, Smoothing method, Smoothing period)
where:
MA_Bull = MA(Bull_Power, Method, Period), MA_Bear = MA(Bear_Power, Method, Period), MA(Source, Method, Period) - the moving average with the Method calculation method and the Period calculation period Bull_Power, Bear_Power - bull power and bear power
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21023
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