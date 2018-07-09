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Indicators

BBB - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
BBB.mq5 (22.25 KB) view
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Oscillator Bull And Bear Balance displays the balance of bulls and bears.

It has four configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Method - calculation method;
  • Smoothing period - smoothing period;
  • Smoothing method - smoothing method.

Calculation:

BBB = MA(MA_Bull - MA_Bear, Smoothing method, Smoothing period)

where:

MA_Bull = MA(Bull_Power, Method, Period),
MA_Bear = MA(Bear_Power, Method, Period),
MA(Source, Method, Period) - the moving average with the Method calculation method and the Period calculation period
Bull_Power, Bear_Power - bull power and bear power

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21023

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