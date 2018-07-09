Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Cutler_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4981
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
An RSI version called Cutler's RSI is based on the simple moving average, non on the exponential moving average.
It has five input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Method - calculation method (SMA by default);
- Applied price - the calculation price;
- Overbought - overbought level;
- Oversold - oversold level.
Calculation:
Cutler's RSI = 100.0 - 100.0 / (1 + P/N)
where:
P = MA(pos, Period, Method) N = MA(neg, Period, Method) pos, neg - positive and negative differences between the current and the previous values of MA
Fig 1. SMA calculation method
Fig. 2. EMA calculation method
Figure 2. SMMA calculation method
Figure 4. LWMA calculation method
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21024
ColorX2MA_x2_cloud_HTF
Two indicators ColorX2MA from different timeframes, the area between lines being filled with a cloud, the color of which corresponds with the trend direction on the marketFullDump
A trading strategy based on indicators iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI).