An RSI version called Cutler's RSI is based on the simple moving average, non on the exponential moving average.

It has five input parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Method - calculation method (SMA by default);

- calculation method (SMA by default); Applied price - the calculation price;

- the calculation price; Overbought - overbought level;

- overbought level; Oversold - oversold level.

Calculation: Cutler's RSI = 100.0 - 100.0 / (1 + P/N) where: P = MA(pos, Period, Method) N = MA(neg, Period, Method) pos, neg - positive and negative differences between the current and the previous values of MA

Fig 1. SMA calculation method





Fig. 2. EMA calculation method





Figure 2. SMMA calculation method





Figure 4. LWMA calculation method