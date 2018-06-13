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QQE - Multi TimeFrame - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) made multi timeframe.
Timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes:
- Next higher timeframe: first higher timeframe compared to active chart.
- Second higher timeframe: second higher timeframe compared to active chart.
- Third higher timeframe: third higher timeframe compared to active chart.
If some of these 3 timeframes are used, then the timeframe is set automatically as you change the timeframe of the chart.
PS: the indicator is a standalone indicator. It does not need any other indicator in order to work correctly.
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