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Indicators

QQE - Multi TimeFrame - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
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Published:
QQE - mtf.mq5 (24.68 KB) view
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The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) made multi timeframe.

Timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes:

  • Next higher timeframe: first higher timeframe compared to active chart.
  • Second higher timeframe: second higher timeframe compared to active chart.
  • Third higher timeframe: third higher timeframe compared to active chart.

If some of these 3 timeframes are used, then the timeframe is set automatically as you change the timeframe of the chart.

PS: the indicator is a standalone indicator. It does not need any other indicator in order to work correctly.

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