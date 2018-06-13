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Indicators

Fibo Pivots - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
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Fibo pivots.mq5 (13.43 KB) view
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Fibonacci Pivot points indicator that can draw any number of levels for any of the known timeframes usable by MetaTrader 5.

To insert any level, simply enter the level in the levels parameter separated by ";" in the list of levels. Defaults used are 38.2%, 61.8% and 100%, but you can customize those to any levels desired.

RSI Candles with Trend Envelopes RSI Candles with Trend Envelopes

RSI Candles (RSI that calculates RSI of High, Low Open and Close and displays those values as candles) with an addition of Trend Envelopes.

QQE - Multi TimeFrame QQE - Multi TimeFrame

The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) made multi timeframe.

Trend Envelopes of Averages Histogram Trend Envelopes of Averages Histogram

Trend Envelopes indicator made as histogram.

Super Trend Super Trend

Super Trend indicator is probably one of the most known for MetaTrader 4. This version is for MetaTrader 5.