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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fibo Pivots - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Fibonacci Pivot points indicator that can draw any number of levels for any of the known timeframes usable by MetaTrader 5.
To insert any level, simply enter the level in the levels parameter separated by ";" in the list of levels. Defaults used are 38.2%, 61.8% and 100%, but you can customize those to any levels desired.
RSI Candles with Trend Envelopes
RSI Candles (RSI that calculates RSI of High, Low Open and Close and displays those values as candles) with an addition of Trend Envelopes.QQE - Multi TimeFrame
The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) made multi timeframe.
Trend Envelopes of Averages Histogram
Trend Envelopes indicator made as histogram.Super Trend
Super Trend indicator is probably one of the most known for MetaTrader 4. This version is for MetaTrader 5.