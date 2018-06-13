Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
RSI Candles with Trend Envelopes - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8291
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
RSI Candles (RSI that calculates RSI of High, Low Open and Close and displays those values as candles) with an addition of Trend Envelopes.
Since the Trend Envelopes are used on the set of Open, High, Low and Close price it only seems logical that it can be applied to this type of indicator (that has the equivalent of all those prices). Results are logical and adding Trend Envelopes to such an RSI seems to be helping in assessing trend based on RSI candles indicator. Some experimenting is advised before using it in live trading.
The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) made multi timeframe.CCI Candles of Averages
Four different CCIs combined into a "candles" display of CCI. For smoothing you can use one of the 4 basic types of averages: SMA, EMA, SMMA or LWMA.
Fibonacci Pivot points indicator that can draw any number of levels for any of the known timeframes usable by MetaTrader 5.Trend Envelopes of Averages Histogram
Trend Envelopes indicator made as histogram.