CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CCI Candles of Averages - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5965
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

CCI indicator made as candles.

Four different CCIs are calculated:

  • CCI of smoothed High
  • CCI of smoothed Low
  • CCI of smoothed Open
  • CCI of smoothed Close

Those 4 values are then combined into a "candles" display of CCI. It can be used as usual CCI (using some significant levels) or you can check when the zero line is crossed by the candles in order to check for trend change signal.

Using the prices smoothing makes the CCI values significantly smoother. If, by any case, you wish to turn the prices smoothing off, simply set the smoothing period to less than or equal to 1.

For smoothing you can use one of the 4 basic types of averages: SMA, EMA, SMMA or LWMA. Regardless of the smoothing type, this version of CCI is still using the SMA (that is the usual way to calculate mean deviation when CCI is calculated).

CCI Candles CCI Candles

Four different CCIs combined into a "candles" display of CCI.

RSI Candles - Smoothed RSI Candles - Smoothed

Combination of 4 RSI values (RSI of High, Low, Open and Close) displayed as candles with additional option to enable prices pre-smoothing prior to be used in calculation, which makes it an RSI-of-MA combination.

QQE - Multi TimeFrame QQE - Multi TimeFrame

The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) made multi timeframe.

RSI Candles with Trend Envelopes RSI Candles with Trend Envelopes

RSI Candles (RSI that calculates RSI of High, Low Open and Close and displays those values as candles) with an addition of Trend Envelopes.