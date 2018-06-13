Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
CCI Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6956
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
CCI indicator made as candles.
Four different CCIs are calculated:
- CCI of High
- CCI of Low
- CCI of Open
- CCI of Close
Those 4 values are then combined into a "candles" display of CCI. It can be used as usual CCI (using some significant levels) or you can check when the zero line is crossed by the candles in order to check for trend change signal.
Combination of 4 RSI values (RSI of High, Low, Open and Close) displayed as candles with additional option to enable prices pre-smoothing prior to be used in calculation, which makes it an RSI-of-MA combination.RSI Candles
This is a RSI of High, Low, Open and Close displayed as color candles in it's own sub-window.
Four different CCIs combined into a "candles" display of CCI. For smoothing you can use one of the 4 basic types of averages: SMA, EMA, SMMA or LWMA.QQE - Multi TimeFrame
The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) made multi timeframe.