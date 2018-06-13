CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CCI Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6956
Rating:
(7)
Published:
CCI candles.mq5 (6.95 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

CCI indicator made as candles.

Four different CCIs are calculated:

  • CCI of High
  • CCI of Low
  • CCI of Open
  • CCI of Close

Those 4 values are then combined into a "candles" display of CCI. It can be used as usual CCI (using some significant levels) or you can check when the zero line is crossed by the candles in order to check for trend change signal.

RSI Candles - Smoothed RSI Candles - Smoothed

Combination of 4 RSI values (RSI of High, Low, Open and Close) displayed as candles with additional option to enable prices pre-smoothing prior to be used in calculation, which makes it an RSI-of-MA combination.

RSI Candles RSI Candles

This is a RSI of High, Low, Open and Close displayed as color candles in it's own sub-window.

CCI Candles of Averages CCI Candles of Averages

Four different CCIs combined into a "candles" display of CCI. For smoothing you can use one of the 4 basic types of averages: SMA, EMA, SMMA or LWMA.

QQE - Multi TimeFrame QQE - Multi TimeFrame

The QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimator) made multi timeframe.