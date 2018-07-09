Two indicators AbsolutelyNoLagLwma from different timeframes, the area between lines being filled with a cloud, the color of which corresponds with the trend direction on the market

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1= PERIOD_H1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2= PERIOD_H4 ; input uint Length= 7 ; input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; input int Shift= 0 ; input int PriceShift= 0 ;

For the indicator to operate, the AbsolutelyNoLagLwma.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.





Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_x2_cloud_HTF