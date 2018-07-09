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Indicators

AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_x2_cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Two indicators AbsolutelyNoLagLwma from different timeframes, the area between lines being filled with a cloud, the color of which corresponds with the trend direction on the market

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1=PERIOD_H1;//Chart timeframe
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2=PERIOD_H4;//Chart timeframe
//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint Length=7; // smoothing depth                   
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;//Price constant
input int Shift=0; // horizontal shift in bars
input int PriceShift=0; // vertical shift in points

For the indicator to operate, the AbsolutelyNoLagLwma.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_x2_cloud_HTF

Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_x2_cloud_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20998

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