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AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_x2_cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Two indicators AbsolutelyNoLagLwma from different timeframes, the area between lines being filled with a cloud, the color of which corresponds with the trend direction on the market
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+----------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1=PERIOD_H1;//Chart timeframe input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2=PERIOD_H4;//Chart timeframe //+----------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint Length=7; // smoothing depth input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;//Price constant input int Shift=0; // horizontal shift in bars input int PriceShift=0; // vertical shift in points
For the indicator to operate, the AbsolutelyNoLagLwma.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_x2_cloud_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20998
ColorXDerivative
Indicator Derivative additionally smoothed and made as a color histogramAbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit
Moving average AbsolutelyNoLagLwma displaying the most recent values as a price label, with the possibility to round the indicator levels to a required number of digits.