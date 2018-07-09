Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
FTNP - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5861
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
An oscillator using Fischer Transform of normalized prices.
Normalizing price flows by Fischer Transform allows you to detect the peak oscillations of the indicator line, which indicate the trend resersal points.
The indicator has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Applied price - calculation price
Calculation:
Fisher = 0.5*(Log((1+V) / (1-V)) + PrevFisher) Trigger = PrevFisher
where:
V = (2/3) * ((Price - MinPrice) / (MaxPrice - MinPrice) - 0.5 + PrevV) MinPrice, MaxPrice - the minimum and the maximum prices within the Period range Period Log - natural logarithm
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20997
Two indicators AbsolutelyNoLagLwma from different timeframes, the area between lines being filled with a cloud, the color of which corresponds with the trend direction on the marketColorXDerivative
Indicator Derivative additionally smoothed and made as a color histogram