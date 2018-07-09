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Indicators

FTNP - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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FTNP.mq5 (9.28 KB) view
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An oscillator using Fischer Transform of normalized prices.

Normalizing price flows by Fischer Transform allows you to detect the peak oscillations of the indicator line, which indicate the trend resersal points.

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price - calculation price

Calculation:

Fisher = 0.5*(Log((1+V) / (1-V)) + PrevFisher)
Trigger = PrevFisher

where:

V = (2/3) * ((Price - MinPrice) / (MaxPrice - MinPrice) - 0.5 + PrevV)
MinPrice, MaxPrice - the minimum and the maximum prices within the Period range Period
Log - natural logarithm


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20997

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