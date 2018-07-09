An oscillator using Fischer Transform of normalized prices.

Normalizing price flows by Fischer Transform allows you to detect the peak oscillations of the indicator line, which indicate the trend resersal points.

The indicator has two input parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Applied price - calculation price

Calculation: Fisher = 0.5*(Log((1+V) / (1-V)) + PrevFisher) Trigger = PrevFisher where: V = (2/3) * ((Price - MinPrice) / (MaxPrice - MinPrice) - 0.5 + PrevV) MinPrice, MaxPrice - the minimum and the maximum prices within the Period range Period Log - natural logarithm



