Oscillator Comparative ADX indicates the relative trend strength, based on the smoothed values of the five main currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD, and of the instrument, on which the indicator is running.

USDCHF is excluded from the list of the indicator symbols to be calculated, since it is historically reversing as to EURUSD.

It has two parameters:

Period - ADX calculation period;

- ADX calculation period; Level value - threshold level value (*).

Calculation: CADX = Current ADX / Average ADX(EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD) where: Current ADX - the ADX value of the current symbol Average ADX = (ADX(EURUSD, Period) + ADX(GBPUSD, Period) + ADX(AUDUSD, Period) + ADX(USDJPY, Period) + ADX(USDCAD, Period)) / 5