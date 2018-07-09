Moving average AbsolutelyNoLagLwma displaying the most recent values as a price label, with the possibility to round the indicator levels to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is defined by the indicator's input variable Digit:

input uint Digit=3;

If the close price is above the moving average, then the price color is green; if it is below that, then it is red.

Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit