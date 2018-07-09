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AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Moving average AbsolutelyNoLagLwma displaying the most recent values as a price label, with the possibility to round the indicator levels to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is defined by the indicator's input variable Digit:
input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to
If the close price is above the moving average, then the price color is green; if it is below that, then it is red.
Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21000
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Two indicators AbsolutelyNoLagLwma from different timeframes, the area between lines being filled with a cloud, the color of which corresponds with the trend direction on the market
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