CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3845
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Moving average AbsolutelyNoLagLwma displaying the most recent values as a price label, with the possibility to round the indicator levels to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is defined by the indicator's input variable Digit:

input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to

If the close price is above the moving average, then the price color is green; if it is below that, then it is red.

Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit

Fig 1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_Digit

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21000

ColorXDerivative ColorXDerivative

Indicator Derivative additionally smoothed and made as a color histogram

AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_x2_cloud_HTF AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_x2_cloud_HTF

Two indicators AbsolutelyNoLagLwma from different timeframes, the area between lines being filled with a cloud, the color of which corresponds with the trend direction on the market

Exp_ColorX2MA_X2 Exp_ColorX2MA_X2

Trend-following trading system Exp_ColorX2MA_X2 based on the signals of two indicators ColorX2MA

ColorX2MA_HTF ColorX2MA_HTF

Indicator ColorX2MA with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters