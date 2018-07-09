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Indicators

ColorXDerivative - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ColorXDerivative.mq5 (15.53 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Indicator Derivative additionally smoothed and made as a color histogram

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig 1. Indicator ColorXDerivative

Fig 1. Indicator ColorXDerivative

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20999

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