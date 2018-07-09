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ColorXDerivative - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Derivative additionally smoothed and made as a color histogram
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig 1. Indicator ColorXDerivative
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20999
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