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Polynomial_Regression_Slope - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Polynomial Regression Slope draws a regression curve as a histogram that fits best with the prices between the initial and end points of the price.
There are three adjustable parameters:
- Period - calculation period (regression line length in bars);
- Power - defines the "strength" of the polynomial to be calculated;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Fig 1. Power = 2, Period = 50
Fig. 2. Power = 3, Period = 50
Figure 2. Power = 2, Period = 100
Figure 4. Power = 3, Period = 100
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20986
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