Indicator Polynomial Regression Slope draws a regression curve as a histogram that fits best with the prices between the initial and end points of the price.

There are three adjustable parameters:

Period - calculation period (regression line length in bars);

- calculation period (regression line length in bars); Power - defines the "strength" of the polynomial to be calculated;

- defines the "strength" of the polynomial to be calculated; Applied price - price used for calculations.

Fig 1. Power = 2, Period = 50





Fig. 2. Power = 3, Period = 50





Figure 2. Power = 2, Period = 100





Figure 4. Power = 3, Period = 100