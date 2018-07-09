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Indicators

Polynomial_Regression_Slope - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Indicator Polynomial Regression Slope draws a regression curve as a histogram that fits best with the prices between the initial and end points of the price.

There are three adjustable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period (regression line length in bars);
  • Power - defines the "strength" of the polynomial to be calculated;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Fig 1. Power = 2, Period = 50

Fig 1. Power = 2, Period = 50


Fig. 2. Power = 3, Period = 50

Fig. 2. Power = 3, Period = 50


Figure 2. Power = 2, Period = 100

Figure 2. Power = 2, Period = 100


Figure 4. Power = 3, Period = 100

Figure 4. Power = 3, Period = 100

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20986

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