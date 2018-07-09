This oscillator is a normalized Acceleration/Deceleration indicator. It shifts and re-scales the standard AC indicator.

It can be helpful in adjusting the configuration to other oscillators.

It has six input parameters:

Fast MA period - fast MA period to calculate AC

- fast MA period to calculate AC Slow MA period - slow MA period to calculate AC

- slow MA period to calculate AC Smoothing period - smoothing period to calculate AC

- smoothing period to calculate AC Normalization level - normalization level (*)

- normalization level (*) Scale - normalization scale (**)

- normalization scale (**) Normalization period - normalization period (***)