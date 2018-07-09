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Normalized_AC - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This oscillator is a normalized Acceleration/Deceleration indicator. It shifts and re-scales the standard AC indicator.
It can be helpful in adjusting the configuration to other oscillators.
It has six input parameters:
- Fast MA period - fast MA period to calculate AC
- Slow MA period - slow MA period to calculate AC
- Smoothing period - smoothing period to calculate AC
- Normalization level - normalization level (*)
- Scale - normalization scale (**)
- Normalization period - normalization period (***)
* normalization level means the value of the central (zero) line upon normalization
** normalization scale means the range of the normalized AC. If it is set to 0, the standard AC range (Max-Min) will be used
*** normalization period means the number of history bars to calculate the normalization. If it is set to 0, the entire available period will be used.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20982
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