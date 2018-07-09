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Indicators

Range_Contraction - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The oscillator displays in a separate window the yesterday/today ranges ratio.

"If yesterday's range was narrower than the previous day's one, it may be an explosive movement today." (Toby Crabel)

It has one input parameter:

  • Threshold - threshold(*)

* If yesterday's range is narrower than the Threshold and the previous day's range was wider than yesterday's range, then a good movement can be expected today.

Calculation:

Range = (High - Low) / ((PrevHigh - PrevLow) / 100.0)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20987

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