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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Range_Contraction - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The oscillator displays in a separate window the yesterday/today ranges ratio.
"If yesterday's range was narrower than the previous day's one, it may be an explosive movement today." (Toby Crabel)
It has one input parameter:
- Threshold - threshold(*)
* If yesterday's range is narrower than the Threshold and the previous day's range was wider than yesterday's range, then a good movement can be expected today.
Calculation:
Range = (High - Low) / ((PrevHigh - PrevLow) / 100.0)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20987
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