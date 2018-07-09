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Indicators

Reverse_MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Reverse_MACD.mq5 (16.49 KB) view
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The indicator calculates what price should be on the next bar for the MACD and Signal lines of the standard MACD indicator intersect. It was described in Johnny Doug's article Reversing MACD: The Sequel in the S & C magazine in December, 2013.

It is useful, for instance, in approximately forecasting the prices of pending orders.

It has five input parameters:

  • MACD Fast MA period - fast MA period of the MACD indicator
  • MACD Slow MA period - slow MA period of the MACD indicator
  • MACD Signal line period - signal line period of the MACD indicator
  • Method - MACD calculation method
    • Simple - SMA
    • Exponential - EMA
  • Applied price - calculation price

Fig 1. Reverse MACD


Fig. 2. Reverse MACD and standard MACD with similar settings

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20988

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