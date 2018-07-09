The indicator calculates what price should be on the next bar for the MACD and Signal lines of the standard MACD indicator intersect. It was described in Johnny Doug's article Reversing MACD: The Sequel in the S & C magazine in December, 2013.

It is useful, for instance, in approximately forecasting the prices of pending orders.

It has five input parameters:

MACD Fast MA period - fast MA period of the MACD indicator

- fast MA period of the MACD indicator MACD Slow MA period - slow MA period of the MACD indicator

- slow MA period of the MACD indicator MACD Signal line period - signal line period of the MACD indicator

- signal line period of the MACD indicator Method - MACD calculation method

- MACD calculation method Simple - SMA

- SMA

Exponential - EMA

- EMA Applied price - calculation price

Fig 1. Reverse MACD





Fig. 2. Reverse MACD and standard MACD with similar settings