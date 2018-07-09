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HVR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator Historical Volatility Ratio is a volatility indicator based on the "yesterday" / "today" price ratio
It has four configurable parameters:
- First deviation period - first standard deviation calculation period
- Second deviation period - second standard deviation calculation period
- Applied price - calculation price
- Threshold - "low" volatility threshold
Calculation:
HVR = StdDev1 / StdDev2
where:
StdDev1(ST) - standard deviation with the First deviation period
StdDev2(ST) - standard deviation with the Second deviation period
ST = LOG(Price/PrevPrice)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20981
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