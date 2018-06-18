CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3805
Rating:
(10)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
AbsolutelyNoLagLwma.mq5 (19.73 KB) view
AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_HTF.mq5 (17.12 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting when the indicator changes its color:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the AbsolutelyNoLagLwma.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_HTF

Fig.1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20777

ID Compare HH LL and delta base ID Compare HH LL and delta base

This oscillator shows the differences in points between the successive High of bars/candlesticks and Low of bars/candlesticks. It also shows them in different colors, depending on the directions and amount of points set in the properties.

AbsolutelyNoLagLWMA AbsolutelyNoLagLWMA

A moving average using double LWMA-averaging and implemented in color.

ADX_Cross_Hull_Style_NRTR ADX_Cross_Hull_Style_NRTR

An NRTR-type indicator using Average Directional Movement Index.

AIS2 Trading Robot AIS2 Trading Robot

An automated trading system with a data panel in form of the OBJ_LABEL objects.