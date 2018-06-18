Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting when the indicator changes its color:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to operate, the AbsolutelyNoLagLwma.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_HTF