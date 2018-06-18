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AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting when the indicator changes its color:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the AbsolutelyNoLagLwma.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20777
This oscillator shows the differences in points between the successive High of bars/candlesticks and Low of bars/candlesticks. It also shows them in different colors, depending on the directions and amount of points set in the properties.AbsolutelyNoLagLWMA
A moving average using double LWMA-averaging and implemented in color.
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