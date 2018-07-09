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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
EF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Ehlers Filter. The indicator allows tracking the common trend and trade in its direction.
There are three adjustable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Momentum - momentum period
- Applied price - calculation price
Calculation:
EF = SMA(PriceCoeff) / SMA(Coeff)
where
PriceCoeff[i] = Coeff[i] * Price[i] Coeff[i] = Abs(Price[i] - Price[i-Momentum]) Price -- Applied price
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20978
ColorJFatl_x2_cloud_HTF
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