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Indicators

EF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
EF.mq5 (9.86 KB) view
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Ehlers Filter. The indicator allows tracking the common trend and trade in its direction.

There are three adjustable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Momentum - momentum period
  • Applied price - calculation price

Calculation:

EF = SMA(PriceCoeff) / SMA(Coeff)

where

PriceCoeff[i] = Coeff[i] * Price[i]
Coeff[i] = Abs(Price[i] - Price[i-Momentum])
Price -- Applied price

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20978

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