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Exp_Sinewave2_X2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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A trend-following trading system Exp_Sinewave2_X2 is based on the signals of two indicators Sinewave2 The first indicator determines the direction of the slow trend based on the position of the main and signal lines. The second indicator determines the moment for opening a trade, when the lines cross or touch each other. An entry signal is generated at a bar closure if the following two conditions are met:
- Fast and slow trend signals coincide;
- Fast trend has changed its direction.
EA Inputs
//+-------------------------------------------------+ //| Input parameters of the EA indicator | //+-------------------------------------------------+ input string Trade="Trade management"; //+============== TRADE MANAGEMENT ==============+ input double MM=0.1; // Share of a deposit in a deal input MarginMode MMMode=LOT; // lot value determining method input uint StopLoss_=1000; // Stop Loss in points input uint TakeProfit_=2000; // Take Profit in points input string MustTrade="Trade permissions"; //+============== TRADE PERMISSIONS ==============+ input int Deviation_=10; // max. price deviation in points input bool BuyPosOpen=true; // Permission to enter long positions input bool SellPosOpen=true; // Permission to enter short positions //+-------------------------------------------------+ //| Input parameters of the filter indicator | //+-------------------------------------------------+ input string Filter="SLOW TREND PARAMETERS"; //+============== TREND PARAMETERS ==============+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H6; // 1 Chart period for the trend input uint Length=10; // indicator smoothing ratio input uint SignalBar=1; // bar number to receive the entry signal input bool BuyPosClose=true; // Permission to exit long positions by trend input bool SellPosClose=true; // Permission to exit short positions by trend //+-------------------------------------------------+ //| Input parameters of the entry indicator | //+-------------------------------------------------+ input string Input="ENTRY PARAMETERS"; //+=============== ENTRY PARAMETERS ===============+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame_=PERIOD_M30; //2 Chart period for entry input uint Length_=10; // indicator period input uint SignalBar_=1; // bar number to receive an entry signal input bool BuyPosClose_=false; // Permission to exit long positions by signal input bool SellPosClose_=false; // Permission to exit short positions by signal //+-------------------------------------------------+
String variables containing the text in the code of input parameters are only used for better visualization of the EA input parameters window.
Indicators Sinewave2_Cloud_HTF in the EA are only intended for a more convenient visualization of trends in the strategy tester, and they are inactive in other operation modes.
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled files of indicators CyclePeriod.ex5, Sinewave2.ex5, and Sinewave2_Cloud_HTF.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download the other versions of this library at Trade Algorithms.
The EA default input parameters were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.
Testing results for GBPUSD over the year 2016, slow trend on H8, and entry by fast trend on M30:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20953
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Indicator MultiSilverTrend_x10 shows information on the current trends, using the colors of indicator SilverTrend from ten different timeframes.
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