A trend-following trading system Exp_Sinewave2_X2 is based on the signals of two indicators Sinewave2 The first indicator determines the direction of the slow trend based on the position of the main and signal lines. The second indicator determines the moment for opening a trade, when the lines cross or touch each other. An entry signal is generated at a bar closure if the following two conditions are met:

Fast and slow trend signals coincide; Fast trend has changed its direction.





EA Inputs

input string Trade= "Trade management" ; input double MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode MMMode=LOT; input uint StopLoss_= 1000 ; input uint TakeProfit_= 2000 ; input string MustTrade= "Trade permissions" ; input int Deviation_= 10 ; input bool BuyPosOpen= true ; input bool SellPosOpen= true ; input string Filter= "SLOW TREND PARAMETERS" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H6 ; input uint Length= 10 ; input uint SignalBar= 1 ; input bool BuyPosClose= true ; input bool SellPosClose= true ; input string Input= "ENTRY PARAMETERS" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame_= PERIOD_M30 ; input uint Length_= 10 ; input uint SignalBar_= 1 ; input bool BuyPosClose_= false ; input bool SellPosClose_= false ;

String variables containing the text in the code of input parameters are only used for better visualization of the EA input parameters window.

Indicators Sinewave2_Cloud_HTF in the EA are only intended for a more convenient visualization of trends in the strategy tester, and they are inactive in other operation modes.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled files of indicators CyclePeriod.ex5, Sinewave2.ex5, and Sinewave2_Cloud_HTF.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download the other versions of this library at Trade Algorithms.

The EA default input parameters were used in tests below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used in testing.

Testing results for GBPUSD over the year 2016, slow trend on H8, and entry by fast trend on M30:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart