CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Log Sigmoidal Normalized T3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5370
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

One of the usual "games" of a trader is to try to determine when an extreme is reached for some filter or average.

This is one of the possible ways to assess that. In this indicator T3 is sigmoidal (Softmax) normalized - made as oscillator that ranges in 0 to 1 range, and if you use hyperbolic normalization it will range from -1 to +1 range.

RSI with RSI RSI with RSI

The five-week and 17-week RSI values are used for entry and exits while the 17-week RSI is used for trend direction as an entry filter in the retracement entries.

Exp_Sinewave2_X2 Exp_Sinewave2_X2

A trend-following trading system Exp_Sinewave2_X2 is based on the signals of two indicators Sinewave2

Repulse Repulse

The Repulse indicator measures and displays the bullish or bearish pressure associated with each price candlestick in the form of a curve.

Log Sigmoidal Normalized Jurik MA Log Sigmoidal Normalized Jurik MA

In this indicator Jurik MA is sigmoidal (Softmax) normalized - made as oscillator that ranges in 0 to 1 range, and if you use hyperbolic normalization it will range from -1 to +1 range.