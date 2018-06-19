Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Log Sigmoidal Normalized T3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5370
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
One of the usual "games" of a trader is to try to determine when an extreme is reached for some filter or average.
This is one of the possible ways to assess that. In this indicator T3 is sigmoidal (Softmax) normalized - made as oscillator that ranges in 0 to 1 range, and if you use hyperbolic normalization it will range from -1 to +1 range.
The five-week and 17-week RSI values are used for entry and exits while the 17-week RSI is used for trend direction as an entry filter in the retracement entries.Exp_Sinewave2_X2
A trend-following trading system Exp_Sinewave2_X2 is based on the signals of two indicators Sinewave2
The Repulse indicator measures and displays the bullish or bearish pressure associated with each price candlestick in the form of a curve.Log Sigmoidal Normalized Jurik MA
In this indicator Jurik MA is sigmoidal (Softmax) normalized - made as oscillator that ranges in 0 to 1 range, and if you use hyperbolic normalization it will range from -1 to +1 range.