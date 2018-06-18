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SilverTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator SilverTrend_x10 shows the color of the SilverTrend indicator candlesticks from ten different timeframes from the bar defined in the indicator input parameters. The trend continuation is shown as a square, while the trend change is shown as a circle.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame0=PERIOD_H1; //chart 1 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1=PERIOD_H2; //chart 2 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2=PERIOD_H3; //chart 3 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame3=PERIOD_H4; //chart 4 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame4=PERIOD_H6; //chart 5 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame5=PERIOD_H8; //chart 6 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame6=PERIOD_H12; //chart 7 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame7=PERIOD_D1; //chart 8 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame8=PERIOD_W1; //chart 9 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame9=PERIOD_MN1; //chart 10 period input uint SignalBar=1; //Bar number to receive a signal (0 - current bar) //---- SilverTrend parameters input int SSP=9; input int RISK=3; //risk level //---- Indicator drawing parameters input color CpColor=clrBlueViolet; //indicator name color input color UpUpColor=clrLimeGreen; //color of growing trend and growing candlestick input color UpDnColor=clrTeal; //color of growing trend and falling candlestick input color ZrColor=clrGray; //color without changes input color DnUpColor=clrPurple; //color of falling trend and growing candlestick input color DnDnColor=clrRed; //color of falling trend and falling candlestick input int FontSize=11; //font size input type_font FontType=Font14; //font type input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_LEFT_LOWER; //location corner input uint Y_=20; //vertical location input uint X_=5; //horizontal location
For the indicator to operate, the BrainTrend.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator SilverTrend_x10
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20951
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