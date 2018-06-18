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MultiSilverTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator MultiSilverTrend_x10 shows information on the current trends, using the colors of indicator SilverTrend from ten different timeframes.
Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. Colors of the lines and colored points are uniquely defined by the color of the initial indicator candlesticks. Colored points appear on the lines when the bar of the relevant timeframe changes.
Fig.1. Indicator MultiSilverTrend_x10
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20950
Indicator Sine Wave with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, in form of a colored cloud.Exp_SilverTrend_Duplex
Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of indicator SilverTrend, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor.
Indicator SilverTrend_x10 shows the color of the SilverTrend indicator candlesticks from ten different timeframes from the bar defined in the indicator input parameters.Exp_Sinewave2_X2
A trend-following trading system Exp_Sinewave2_X2 is based on the signals of two indicators Sinewave2