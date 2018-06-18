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Sine Wave Cloud HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Sine Wave with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, in form of a colored cloud.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For indicator Sinewave_Cloud_HTF to operate, indicator Sinewave.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder. Similarly, for indicator Sinewave2_Cloud_HTF to operate, indicator Sinewave2.ex5. must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder. Both indicators use in their calculations the values of indicator CyclePeriod.ex5 that must also be available in the folder.
Fig.1. Indicators Sinewave_Cloud_HTF and Sinewave2_Cloud_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20944
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