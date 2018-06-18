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Indicators

Sine Wave Cloud HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Indicators\
CyclePeriod.mq5 (18.96 KB) view
Sinewave.mq5 (22.34 KB) view
Sinewave2.mq5 (22.75 KB) view
Sinewave_Cloud_HTF.mq5 (20.25 KB) view
Sinewave2_Cloud_HTF.mq5 (20.27 KB) view
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Indicator Sine Wave with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, in form of a colored cloud.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For indicator Sinewave_Cloud_HTF to operate, indicator Sinewave.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder. Similarly, for indicator Sinewave2_Cloud_HTF to operate, indicator Sinewave2.ex5. must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder. Both indicators use in their calculations the values of indicator CyclePeriod.ex5 that must also be available in the folder.

Fig.1. Indicators Sinewave_Cloud_HTF and Sinewave2_Cloud_HTF

Fig.1. Indicators Sinewave_Cloud_HTF and Sinewave2_Cloud_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20944

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Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of indicator SilverTrend, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor.

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Indicator SilverTrend_Signal that generates alerts and sends e-mails and Push-messages when the indicator changes its color, implemented as candlesticks. Candlesticks with the trend are colored brightly, and those against the trend are colored darkly.

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Indicator MultiSilverTrend_x10 shows information on the current trends, using the colors of indicator SilverTrend from ten different timeframes.

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