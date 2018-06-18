Indicator Sine Wave with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, in form of a colored cloud.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For indicator Sinewave_Cloud_HTF to operate, indicator Sinewave.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder. Similarly, for indicator Sinewave2_Cloud_HTF to operate, indicator Sinewave2.ex5. must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder. Both indicators use in their calculations the values of indicator CyclePeriod.ex5 that must also be available in the folder.

Fig.1. Indicators Sinewave_Cloud_HTF and Sinewave2_Cloud_HTF