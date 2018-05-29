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Indicators

CCI - EMA based - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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CCI (Commodity Channel Index) is normally calculated using Simple Moving Average and mean deviation based on that same Simple Moving Average.

This version of CCI is changing that. Instead of using Simple Moving Average it uses EMA (Exponential Moving Average), and instead of using mean deviation it uses EMA deviation (originally published here EMA Deviation). That gives us a sort of a completely new CCI and the difference, when compared to original Donald Lambert calculation is significant in a lot of cases.

CCI Stochastic CCI Stochastic

This is a Stochastic of CCI. When Stochastic is applied to CCI and the bounds are in the fixed 0 to 100 range, the trend assessment can be done using that fact too.

End Point MA End Point MA

End Point MA indicator uses the original formula described in the "The End Point Moving Average" article with one deviation: it is made to be "faster" (i.e., to react to market changes in a faster mode than the original version).

MAMA + FAMA MAMA + FAMA

This indicator uses the combined values of MAMA (MESA Adaptive Moving Average) and FAMA (Following Adaptive Moving Average) to assess the trend of the market.

MAMA + FAMA Oscillator MAMA + FAMA Oscillator

Combination of MAMA (MESA Adaptive Moving Average) and FAMA (Following Adaptive Moving Average) made as an oscillator.