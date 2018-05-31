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Indicators

MAMA + FAMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Published:
Mama + fama.mq5 (14.49 KB) view
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Usually MESA Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) is displayed on chart as two values. That sometimes is misleading since it is not often explained what are the traders actually looking at then.

The second value displayed on chart is what John Ehlers calls "a Following Adaptive Moving Average (FAMA)", and this indicator uses the combined values of MAMA and FAMA to assess the trend of the market.

CCI - EMA based CCI - EMA based

Instead of using Simple Moving Average it uses EMA (Exponential Moving Average), and instead of using mean deviation it uses EMA deviation (originally published here EMA Deviation).

CCI Stochastic CCI Stochastic

This is a Stochastic of CCI. When Stochastic is applied to CCI and the bounds are in the fixed 0 to 100 range, the trend assessment can be done using that fact too.

MAMA + FAMA Oscillator MAMA + FAMA Oscillator

Combination of MAMA (MESA Adaptive Moving Average) and FAMA (Following Adaptive Moving Average) made as an oscillator.

MAMA + FAMA Multi Timeframe MAMA + FAMA Multi Timeframe

The MESA Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) and the Following Adaptive Moving Average (FAMA) combination made to be multi timeframe.