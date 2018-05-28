End Point MA indicator uses the original formula described in the "The End Point Moving Average" article with one deviation: it is made to be "faster" (i.e., to react to market changes in a faster mode than the original version).

EMA Deviation is similar to Standard Deviation, but on a first glance you shall notice that it is "faster" than the Standard Deviation and that makes it useful when the speed of reaction to volatility is expected from any code or trading system.