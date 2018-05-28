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CCI Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator combining two well known indicators: CCI and Stochastic.
This is a Stochastic of CCI. One possible issue that CCI can cause (it is not widely known that CCI actually does not have known bounds for levels) is avoided when Stochastic is applied to CCI and the bounds are in the fixed 0 to 100 range. That way the trend assessment can be done using that fact too.
End Point MA indicator uses the original formula described in the "The End Point Moving Average" article with one deviation: it is made to be "faster" (i.e., to react to market changes in a faster mode than the original version).EMA Deviation
EMA Deviation is similar to Standard Deviation, but on a first glance you shall notice that it is "faster" than the Standard Deviation and that makes it useful when the speed of reaction to volatility is expected from any code or trading system.
Instead of using Simple Moving Average it uses EMA (Exponential Moving Average), and instead of using mean deviation it uses EMA deviation (originally published here EMA Deviation).MAMA + FAMA
This indicator uses the combined values of MAMA (MESA Adaptive Moving Average) and FAMA (Following Adaptive Moving Average) to assess the trend of the market.