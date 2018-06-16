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2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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An oscillator based on the difference of two smoothed, different-period Tenkan-Sen lines in form of a colored histogram.
For the indicator to work, there must be indicator XMA_Ichimoku.ex5 in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The classes were described in detail in the Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers article.
Fig.1. Indicator 2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20615
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