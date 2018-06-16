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Indicators

2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator.mq5 (21.59 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XMA_Ichimoku.mq5 (19.47 KB) view
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An oscillator based on the difference of two smoothed, different-period Tenkan-Sen lines in form of a colored histogram.

For the indicator to work, there must be indicator XMA_Ichimoku.ex5 in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The classes were described in detail in the Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers article.

Fig.1. Indicator 2XMA_Ishimoku_Oscilator

Fig.1. Indicator 2XMA_Ichimoku_Oscillator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20615

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