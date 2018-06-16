Idea by: Vladimir Pastushak.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA trades on indicator Moving Average, all the preparatory and trading functions having been implemented as the CMoving trading class in a separate file named Moving.mqh.





Inputs

magic number - the unique EA identifier;

- the unique EA identifier; Lots - position volume (the position volume above zero or risk size above zero may be specified);

- position volume (the position volume above zero or risk size above zero may be specified); Risk - risk in percents of free margin per trade (the position volume above zero or the risk size above zero may be specified);

- risk in percents of free margin per trade (the position volume above zero or the risk size above zero may be specified); MA: period - indicator Moving Average: Timeframe;

- indicator Moving Average: Timeframe; MA: averaging period - indicator Moving Average: Averaging period;

- indicator Moving Average: Averaging period; MA: horizontal shift - indicator Moving Average: Horizontal shift;

- indicator Moving Average: Horizontal shift; MA: smoothing type - indicator Moving Average: Averaging method;

- indicator Moving Average: Averaging method; MA: type of price - indicator Moving Average: Type of prices, on which the indicator is calculated;

- indicator Moving Average: Type of prices, on which the indicator is calculated; Take Profit - Take Profit (for the case where one position is open);

- Take Profit (for the case where one position is open); Lot multiplier for a series of Positions - increasing the volume of a position for a series of positions;

- increasing the volume of a position for a series of positions; Distance from Moving Average - distance from the Moving Average indicator;

- distance from the Moving Average indicator; Additive in the presence of the general profit - adding to the indent, if there is general profit.

The EA uses the swing principle, there being a possibility to increase the number of lots; a simple strategy is used for its operation:

If the price is above the Moving Average indicator at a pre-set Distance from Moving Average , we will open a BUY position;

, we will open a BUY position; If the price moves down from the Moving Average indicator at a pre-set Distance from Moving Average , we will open a SELL position with the same lot;

, we will open a SELL position with the same lot; If the price has moved up from the BUY position having the highest price at a pre-set Distance from Moving Average , we will open the next BUY position;

, we will open the next BUY position; If the price has moved down from the BUY position having the lowest price at a pre-set Distance from Moving Average, we will open the next SELL position;





Class CMoving

Setting parameters

Initialization Primary initialization - the following parameters are set: symbol - name of the symbol, on which the EA will operate

- name of the symbol, on which the EA will operate magic - unique identifier for the EA

- unique identifier for the EA slippage - slippage. GetFlag It returns the state of the initialization flag. It is used as an auxillary function when calling from the basic EA for checking the status of the internal m_init variable of class CMoving. LotsOrRisk Defining the type of position lots calculations: Either manually (the lots parameter is above zero) or in the percents of free margin per trade (the risk parameter is above zero). CreateMA Creating the Moving Average indicator. TakeProfit Defining the Take Profit parameter. Multiplier Defining the lot increasing parameter. DistanceMA Defining the indent from the Moving Average indicator. ProfitPlus Defining the additional indent at general profit. Main function

Processing Main function, in which all calculations are performed. Class functions with the protected access specifier

RefreshRates Updating quotes for the symbol. CheckVolumeValue Checking for correctness the position volume entered (the check is used when defining the position volume manually). IsFillingTypeAllowed Checking the order filling mode. iMAGet Getting the values of the Moving Average indicator on the bar having the index of index. CalculateAllPositions Getting the information on positions per call: count_buys - number of BUY positions;

- number of BUY positions; price_highest_buy - the price of the highest BUY position;

- the price of the highest BUY position; price_lowest_buy - the price of the lowest BUY position;

- the price of the lowest BUY position; lot_highest_buy - voume of the highest BUY position;

- voume of the highest BUY position; lot_lowest_buy - volume of the lowest BUY position;

- volume of the lowest BUY position; total_lots_buy - the total volume of BUY positions;

- the total volume of BUY positions; count_sells - number of SELL positions;

- number of SELL positions; price_lowest_sell - the price of the lowest SELL position;

- the price of the lowest SELL position; price_highest_sell - the price of the highest SELL position;

- the price of the highest SELL position; lot_lowest_sell - volume of the lowest SELL position;

- volume of the lowest SELL position; lot_highest_sell - volume of the lowest SELL position;

- volume of the lowest SELL position; total_lots_sell - the total volume of SELL positions. Prices Getting the reference prices for BUY and SELL positions, considering the pre-set Distance from Moving Average. LotCheck Checking and normalizing the position volume (it is used when defining the position size manually). OpenBuy Opening a BUY position. OpenSell Opening a SELL position. PrintResult Printing out the results of a trade operation for opening a position. SetTakeProfit Setting the Take Profit level for positions or removing all the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels (where the delete_take_profit parameter is equal to "true"). CompareDoubles Comparing two real numbers for being equal. AwerageTakeProfit Calculating and setting the single Take Profit level for a position of a certain type pos_type.

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