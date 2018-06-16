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VR---Moving - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by: Vladimir Pastushak.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
The EA trades on indicator Moving Average, all the preparatory and trading functions having been implemented as the CMoving trading class in a separate file named Moving.mqh.
Inputs
- magic number - the unique EA identifier;
- Lots - position volume (the position volume above zero or risk size above zero may be specified);
- Risk - risk in percents of free margin per trade (the position volume above zero or the risk size above zero may be specified);
- MA: period - indicator Moving Average: Timeframe;
- MA: averaging period - indicator Moving Average: Averaging period;
- MA: horizontal shift - indicator Moving Average: Horizontal shift;
- MA: smoothing type - indicator Moving Average: Averaging method;
- MA: type of price - indicator Moving Average: Type of prices, on which the indicator is calculated;
- Take Profit - Take Profit (for the case where one position is open);
- Lot multiplier for a series of Positions - increasing the volume of a position for a series of positions;
- Distance from Moving Average - distance from the Moving Average indicator;
- Additive in the presence of the general profit - adding to the indent, if there is general profit.
The EA uses the swing principle, there being a possibility to increase the number of lots; a simple strategy is used for its operation:
- If the price is above the Moving Average indicator at a pre-set Distance from Moving Average, we will open a BUY position;
- If the price moves down from the Moving Average indicator at a pre-set Distance from Moving Average, we will open a SELL position with the same lot;
- If the price has moved up from the BUY position having the highest price at a pre-set Distance from Moving Average, we will open the next BUY position;
- If the price has moved down from the BUY position having the lowest price at a pre-set Distance from Moving Average, we will open the next SELL position;
Class CMoving
|Setting parameters
|
Initialization
|
Primary initialization - the following parameters are set:
|
GetFlag
|It returns the state of the initialization flag. It is used as an auxillary function when calling from the basic EA for checking the status of the internal m_init variable of class CMoving.
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LotsOrRisk
|Defining the type of position lots calculations: Either manually (the lots parameter is above zero) or in the percents of free margin per trade (the risk parameter is above zero).
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CreateMA
|Creating the Moving Average indicator.
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TakeProfit
|Defining the Take Profit parameter.
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Multiplier
|Defining the lot increasing parameter.
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DistanceMA
|Defining the indent from the Moving Average indicator.
|
ProfitPlus
|Defining the additional indent at general profit.
|Main function
|
Processing
|Main function, in which all calculations are performed.
|Class functions with the protected access specifier
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RefreshRates
|Updating quotes for the symbol.
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CheckVolumeValue
|Checking for correctness the position volume entered (the check is used when defining the position volume manually).
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IsFillingTypeAllowed
|Checking the order filling mode.
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iMAGet
|Getting the values of the Moving Average indicator on the bar having the index of index.
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CalculateAllPositions
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Getting the information on positions per call:
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Prices
|Getting the reference prices for BUY and SELL positions, considering the pre-set Distance from Moving Average.
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LotCheck
|Checking and normalizing the position volume (it is used when defining the position size manually).
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OpenBuy
|Opening a BUY position.
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OpenSell
|Opening a SELL position.
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PrintResult
|Printing out the results of a trade operation for opening a position.
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SetTakeProfit
|Setting the Take Profit level for positions or removing all the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels (where the delete_take_profit parameter is equal to "true").
|
CompareDoubles
|Comparing two real numbers for being equal.
|
AwerageTakeProfit
|Calculating and setting the single Take Profit level for a position of a certain type pos_type.
GBPUSD, H1, "Every tick based on real ticks."
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20610
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