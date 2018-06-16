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UniversalMACrossEA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by: Scriptor
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov
The EA trades on two Moving Average indicators and allows selecting the method of defining the position size: Manually (having set the Lots parameter to more than zero, and the Risk parameter to zero) or in the risk percentage of free margin per trade (having set the Risk parameter to more than zero and the Lots parameter to zero).
Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing can be enabled/disabled. You can trade within a limited time period (having set the Use Hour Trade parameter to "true" and defined the values of the Start Hour and End Hour parameters).
The test results on H1 in the "Every Tick" mode from 2018.01.01 to 2018.05.01:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20621
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